Women hospitalised after M2 collision

Two women were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on a section of the M2 near Belfast.

The Times understands the incident was reported to the emergency services shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, February 6.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars at M2 motorway near Belfast.

“Firefighters employed manual handling techniques to release a 38-year-old woman from one car. Ambulance personnel assisted 34-year-old woman from the other vehicle.

“Both casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Whitla, Glengormley and Central stations attended the incident.”