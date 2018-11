Motorists are being advised to drive with caution due to adverse weather conditions in the region.

As the stormy weather continues to batter the east of the country, driving conditions have been impacted.

Road users are being urged to be vigilant due to a tree down on a local road.

Detailing the issue, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Leaving Carrickfergus towards Greenisland, there is a tree obstructing the Belfast bound lane of the carriageway close to Seapark.”