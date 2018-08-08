Trefoil Guild celebrates milestone in style

Members of Larne Trefoil Guild pictured (above) beside their colourful flower bed which they chose to mark the 75th anniversary of the Guild.

The flower bed was designed and planted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Trefoil Guild is a branch of Girlguiding and its members agree to support the Guiding ethos - including the pledge to help other people.

Many members pass on their skills and knowledge to local Guiding units, from helping Brownies work towards a badge to preparing older girls for a camping adventure.

Often members are leaders or helpers in Girlguiding units.

There are over 1,100 T