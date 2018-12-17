Tributes paid to Abbey Centre’s first manager

Tributes have been paid to the head of the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Ted South (80), following his death.

Mr South, who was also a successful entrepreneur, businessman and publican, passed away on December 11 after a long illness.

Belfast-born Ted began his career in the retail sector working, amongst many other places, at Robinson and Cleavers. Afterwards he would continue to expand his retail career gaining knowledge and experience at the John Lewis store in London, before returning home.

By 1974 he was chief executive of the Students’ Union at the new Ulster Polytechnic, precursor of the University of Ulster at Jordanstown.

Making a return to the retail trade, Ted was appointed first general manager of the Abbey Centre.

In later years, he became involved with the USPCA, ultimately becoming its chairperson, a role he served between 2010 and 2014.

He was appointed life president in recognition of his contribution to the organisation which ended with his death.

His funeral took place at Roselawn on December 14. He is survived by his ex-wife and friend Denise, his children Victoria, Claire and Nicholas and his grandchildren.