Tributes paid to Caitlyn McAllister

Tributes have been paid to Larne girl, Caitlyn McAllister (13), who passed away on Christmas Day.

Caitlyn, who had complex medical needs and required round-the-clock care, passed away at home on the morning of Monday, December 25.

Caitlyn suffered 3,000 potentially fatal seizures during the first 10 months of her life. Throughout her short life, the local community helped to raise thousands of pounds to aid her medical costs.

Local residents have taken to social media to pass on their condolences to Caitlyn’s family and friends.

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “Sleep tight little one.”

Another member of the public said: “I am absolutely heartbroken. A beautiful angel has gone to heaven. Caitlyn, you were a pleasure to know and your family are in our thoughts. Fly high beautiful girl.”

Caitlyn was the dearly beloved daughter of Paula Hoy and Gary McAllister.

Sending condolences to Caitlyn’s family, one person said: “Gary, my thoughts and prayers go out for you and the family. Really sorry to hear of the bad news.”

Another person added: “Absolutely devastated Gary for you and all your family. You will be in our thoughts at this terribly sad time.”

Caitlyn’s funeral will leave the family home, 25 Walnut Avenue on Friday, December 29 at 10:30am to St Anthony’s Church, Craigyhill for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Craigyhill Cemetery.

Tea and coffee will be served in the Halfway House Hotel after the funeral.

Flowers welcome or donations to the Children’s Hospice.