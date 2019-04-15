Tributes paid to Carter Carson on first anniversary

Family and friends of Carter Carson gathered with his former teammates on Saturday, March 30, to mark the first anniversary of his tragic death.

The Abbots Cross Primary School pupil (9) passed away last Easter while on holiday in Tenerife.

Staff from 18th Newtownabbey FC arranged a remembrance event at sunset at their home football pitch at Cloyne Crescent in Monkstown with blue and white lanterns in the team’s colours released in his memory.

The organisers wished to show their support for Carter’s family and provide a chance for the local community to pay their respects.

The youth set-up at the Newtownabbey-based club has changed its name to 18th Newtownabbey Youth CC as a mark of respect.

The 08 section have won the under 11s South Belfast Youth League (SBYL) for the second year in a row and are also into the semi final of the cup.