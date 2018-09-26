Tributes paid to former teacher

Tributes have been paid to former Ballyclare Secondary School teacher, Mrs Ruth Davison.

Mrs Davison passed away peacefully at the Macmillan Unit, Antrim on September 21.

A service of thanksgiving for her life was held in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church today at 11am followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.

Ruth was the dearly loved wife of Robson. A notice on the Funeral Times site said: “She will be loved and remembered always by the entire family circle.”

Mrs Davison was a member of staff at Ballyclare Secondary School for 38 years.

Paying tribute, Principal Mrs Bell said: “During this time, she taught geography as her main subject and shared her passion of learning about the world around us with many pupils over the years.

“She was an excellent classroom practitioner and Head of Department and was held in the highest regard by the many pupils she taught over a long career.

“Ruth was also a member of the school pastoral team, she had high standards for all pupils but at all times there was a kind heart working behind the scenes and she always addressed issues in a caring and sensitive manner.”

Mrs Bell added: “Ruth’s approach to education was the development of the whole child and this was reflected in the many extracurricular activities and events she was involved in including many school plays and productions – always giving 100 per cent to the life of Ballyclare Secondary School.

“For all of this she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by the entire school community.

“At her funeral today it was a tribute to her and evidence of the high regard in which she was held to see so many current staff and former members of staff in attendance.”