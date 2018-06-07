Tributes paid to Frankie Brown

Police have highlighted support available to anyone in despair following the sudden death of a Monkstown teenager.

Frankie Brown jnr (17), who was well-known in the east Antrim area, suffered the loss of both parents in a short space of time in May 2016.

Tributes have been paid to Frankie.

Father-of-three Frankie Brown (46) died from a short illness on May 5, then only 19 days later wife Donna (48) died suddenly.

Paying tribute to the fun-loving teen, a PSNI spokesperson said: “That trauma had an understandably damaging effect on him and at the end of last month, in very sad and sudden circumstances, we lost Frankie.”

In the wake of Frankie jnr’s death, friends and family took to social media to pay tribute.

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “Frankie Brown, I’m so grateful we got to spend these last few months together again like old times. You made me happier than I’ve ever been and I’ll be forever grateful for it.

“I hope you have found peace with your mum and dad and I’ll love you always. See you soon, beautiful.”

Another person said: “To say I’m devastated would be an understatement. Rest in peace Frankie Brown. It was a pleasure to have known you. At peace with your mum and dad.”

Highlighting the support available, a spokesperson for Monkstown Boxing Club said: “Due to circumstances of the past week we would like to remind all young people that our door is always open and our youth workers are there for a chat.

“It is really important that we talk about what’s on our mind and realise that we are not alone during tough times. There is always someone to listen and support.

“Remember it’s just a bad day, not a bad life.”

Urging anyone who is feeling low to seek help, the PSNI spokesperson added: “If you are feeling low, helpless or in despair then please talk to someone.

“Give us a call, chat to a mate, text a friend speak to your GP or ring Lifeline. But please don’t think for one second you are alone or life isn’t worth living!

“You would be amazed at just who else may be suffering like you are.

“Please, please, please, seek help! It is available, Lifeline NI 0808 808 8000.”