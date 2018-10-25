Tributes paid to Robert Holmes

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of Robert Holmes (42).

Police confirmed Robert’s body had been located in the Three Mile Water area of Newtownabbey yesterday.

The Ballysillan man had been reported missing from the Lakeview area of Mossley on Wednesday, October 17.

“Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Reacting to the news of Mr Holmes’ death, Glengormley SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland posted on Facebook: “Heartbreaking news, my thoughts and prayers are with Robert’s family and friends.”

Robert was a member of Greenisland Baptist Church.

A spokesperson for church said: “Please be in prayer for the Clarke and Holmes family. We are devastated to share, at the family’s request, that Robert’s body was found this evening (Wednesday).

“We plead with our great God to have mercy upon this wee family. We would also kindly ask that people refrain from visits and messages just for 24hrs.”

Searches had been conducted for the father-of-three across Newtownabbey.

Passing condolences to Robert’s family, a spokesperson for the Community Rescue Service said: “Over a period of a week, Community Rescue Service volunteers carried out searches for a person missing in the Newtownabbey area.

“The searches were carried out each day and into the night and covered large areas in the area.

“We regret to inform you that on the evening of Wednesday, October 24, a body was located by a CRS team which was believed to be that of the missing person.

“The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Local comedian, Jake O’Kane knew Mr Holmes. Paying tribute on Twitter, Jake said: “Tragic news tonight about Robert Holmes. My thoughts are with his wife, children and wider family.”