Tributes paid to tragic RAF Airmen

Members of Tildarg Cultural Society today marked the 73rd anniversary of a fateful RAF training flight crash on the Collin.

The crash cost the lives of seven servicemen at 4.30am on February 16 1945.

It is understood people from the surrounding district ran from their homes in an attempt to try and pull the Airmen from the wreckage. Three Airmen survived this incident.

An earlier RAF crash on October 31 1941 killed all four on board.

Vice chair, Mary Crothers, laid a wreath at the memorial panel on the Collin Road which details the two tragic incidents.

Tildarg Cultural Society Chairman, Cllr Jordan Greer said that there are plans for the two anniversary dates to be marked annually with remembrance events at the Collin Mountain memorial plaque.

He added: “The people of this area remember their service and tragic passing.”