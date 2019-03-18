TUV candidate announced for Newtownabbey

Cllr David Hollis has been selected to stand for the TUV in the Macedon DEA of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in the upcoming Local Government Election.

Commenting on his selection, Cllr Hollis said: “TUV has provided me the opportunity to be their candidate in Macedon.

“I have faithfully served the people of Macedon during the previous five years with an excellent attendance record at council and if returned will dedicate myself once again to serving the people.

“My main areas of concern are affordable housing, necessity for new medical centres and seeing a reduction in time for people waiting on PIP assessments. “As a school governor I am concerned about the financial cuts to our local schools. If you desire continued improvement, then vote 1 for David Hollis on May 2.”

Welcoming Cllr Hollis’ selection, Party Leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister said: “It is with great delight that I can announce that Cllr David Hollis will again be the TUV candidate in Macedon, an area he has served with great distinction over the past five years for TUV.

“David is a dedicated public servant for Macedon, not afraid to speak his mind and to make sure that his constituents have their concerns heard at the highest level.

“On May 2 I would ask the people of Macedon to give their first preference vote to David Hollis, a straight talking no nonsense man of the people.”