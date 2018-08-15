Two hospitalised following collision at shopping centre

Emergency services have been tasked to the scene of a road traffic collision at the Abbey Centre.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.18pm on Wednesday, August 15 following reports of a road traffic collision involving five vehicles near Longwood Road, Newtownabbey.

“NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and two Emergency Ambulance crews to the incident.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was transported to Antrim Area Hospital and another was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.25pm police received a report of two road traffic collisions in a carpark on the Logwood Road, Newtownabbey.

“There are reports of a number of minor injuries.”

There are no further details at this time.