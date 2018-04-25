Two-week road ban for Commonwealth Games swimmer

A teenage swimming star recently returned from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was handed a two-week driving ban yesterday (Tuesday) after a judge convicted her is using her mobile phone while driving.

Following a short contest at Antrim Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was clear that 18-year-old Danielle Hill is a “talented swimmer, but there should be a deterrent element to anyone who uses a mobile phone” when driving.

As well as the two-week driving ban Miss Hill, from Beverly Avenue in Newtownabbey, was fined £100 with a £15 offender levy.

The court heard evidence that from a police constable that he was in the passenger seat of a liveried patrol car driving along the M2 motorway on 17 July last year when he spotted a young female R driver driving a Ford Focus up the on slip of the south bound motorway.

He told the court that observing her for “three to four seconds,” she was “staring intently” at her phone which was in her right hand, her thumb moving across the screen “as though texting”.

“She didn’t move her head from that position during that time,” said the officer, adding that at 11.50am on 17 July, it was a clear day with nothing to obstruct his view.

Under cross examination from Miss Hill’s defence solicitor, the officer conceded he had not checked the teenager’s phone but maintained he had saw her thumb moving across the screen.

The schoolgirl, deputy head girl at Belfast Girls’ Model, gave evidence on her own behalf and claimed she had not been texting but rather had been passing her mobile phone to her friend in the front passenger seat.

She told the court they were on their way to pick up another friend on their way to the beach so the front seat passenger was going to use her mobile to contact the girl to say they were on their way.

Prosecuting barrister Lauren Cheshire put to Miss Hill how, if she had been constantly looking ahead as she joined the motorway, she had not spotted the police car and the schoolgirl agreed she had not seen it.

In convicting the teenager of using her mobile phone while driving, Jude Broderick asked rhetorically why the police would’ve pulled her over if she had not been using it, commenting that he was “more impressed” with the evidence of the officer than that of the defendant.

In mitigation, Miss Hill’s solicitor said the international swimmer who competed at the recent Commonwealth Games and has impending Ulster and Irish Championships, trains seven days a week and is also a coach so relies heavily on her car to get around.

Imposing the two-week ban and fine, Judge Broderick said the fact she was on her phone on the motorway was an aggravating factor.