U2 legend The Edge drops into Antrim Coast hotel

The Londonderry Arms in Carnlough welcomed U2 guitar legend The Edge to the hotel on Monday afternoon.

David Howell Evans, better known by his stage name The Edge, was taking time out from the band’s world tour, for a tour of the Antrim Coast.

The Irish superstars will be back on home soil for the next date of their “Experience and Innocence” tour when they will be on stage at the 3 Arena in Dublin next week.

Hotel owner Denise O’Neill said she was “thrilled” to welcome The Edge to the Londonderry Arms for lunch on Monday during his visit to the Glens.

“We were absolutely delighted to welcome U2’s The Edge to the Londonderry Arms Hotel to relax in the middle of the band’s world tour,” she said.

The band played two sell-out show at the SSE Arena in Belfast at the weekend.

Longtime U2 fan Tony Rossbotham from Carnlough brought pictures and memorabilia to the Londonderry Arms Hotel to be autographed.

Tony said: “I couldn’t believe my luck. I have been a U2 fan for over 30 years. It was great to meet one of my heroes. He was so nice and took time to sign all my memorabilia.

“The musician was speaking away to the staff members and was very interested in the history of the Londonderry Arms and had his picture taken beside Churchill’s portrait.”