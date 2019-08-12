Urban Beach Adventure time

Hundreds of people have been enjoying the sand between their toes at Ballymena’s Urban Beach since it opened in July and with a packed out events list throughout August there’s something to keep everyone entertained.

There are a whole host of fun activities taking place.

So far there has been Sand Sculpturing 2-5pm and a Thai Arts Workshop where participants had the opportunity to paint traditional Thai rice paper umbrellas and fans, handmade from bamboo and express their artistic flair using vibrant colours depicting delicate floral patterns and landscapes

The next event will take place on Wednesday, August 14: Beach Bonanza 2-4pm. Bring the whole family along for an afternoon of fun and games on the beach

Friday, August 16: Outdoor Cinema 6-8pm. Ride the waves with Moana – don’t forget to bring your boat snacks.

Saturday, August 17: Climbing Wall 1-7pm Test your wits and your head for heights as you use the climbing wall.

Wednesday, August 21: Seashell Stories 2.30 – 4pm. A Seaside conservation adventure. An immersive adventure on the beach using the power of storytelling and song.

Sunday, August 25: Archery 1-7pm. Release your inner Robin Hood and try your hand at archery.

Wednesday, August 28: Pirates Ahoy! 2-4pm. Come along in pirate themed costumes as we tackle various nautical themed challenges, arts and crafts and games.

The Urban Beach also features an area that has plenty of space for laying out the beach towels, a dedicated sand sculpture section, a jetty style promenade and even a lighthouse.

The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The urban beach was designed by award winning designer Ian Price, who has devised a space which will accommodate the summer community activities. There are also plans for a special closing event in September.