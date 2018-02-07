Valentine search for overlooked pooches

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena is calling on local dog lovers to open their homes and their hearts to one of their loveable four-legged residents in time for Valentine’s Day.

Staff at the rehoming centre work tirelessly to ensure their canine residents are happy and well-loved while they wait on potential new owners; however nothing beats the joy of finding a family to call their own.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, staff hope these loveable residents can find their perfect match.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Canine carers take dogs for walks, help them with their training, feed them and spend as much time nurturing and playing with them as they can so they remain happy pets; however nothing compares to a loving family who can give them all the time and love they need.

“If one of our residents remains in kennels for more than six months, we do everything we can to provide more opportunities for them to be seen by potential owners. At the moment we have two big-hearted residents who have been with us for some time and we can’t understand why no one has come forward to give them homes.”

Jess is a three-year-old Labrador who is full of energy and loves nothing more than playing a game of tug. She is a very friendly lady who could live with children over the age of 10 and would benefit from an active family.

Zola is a one-year-old Lurcher who is very clever and has been coming on well with her basic training. She enjoys a cuddle and can be a real couch potato but will make a great addition to any family who believe a dog is for life.

Oonagh added: “These dogs are full of fun and a joy to be around, so it is difficult to understand why no one has come forward to give them a place at the heart of their family. We hope their special someone will come forward soon and allow them to fill their potential as fantastic canine companions.”

If you think you could fall truly, madly, deeply in love with Jess or Zola, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena