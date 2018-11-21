Valuable information shared at women’s cancer support event

A successful women’s cancer awareness evening has been held at Ballyclare Primary School.

The event was organised by Friends of Ballyclare Nursery PTA and supported by Ballyclare Primary and Fairview Primary School.

Guests pictured at the information event in Ballyclare Primary School.

Around 100 women gathered to hear talks on breast cancer by Suzanne Dawson, breast surgeon from Belfast City Hospital and gynaecological cancers by Dr Declan Quinn, from the Mid-Ulster Women’s Health Clinic, Magherafelt.

The organisers are grateful to all the speakers, who gave their own time to deliver this vital information to the audience.

Those attending received goodie bags to take home containing health information as well as products donated by local businesses.

There was also a free draw for prizes donated by local business owners.

Dr Michelle Holland (Chairperson of Friends of Ballyclare Nursery PTA), Miss Suzanne Dawson (Breast Surgeon,Belfast City Hospital), Dr Declan Quinn (Consultant Gynaecologist, Mid-Ulster Women's Health Clinic) and Mrs Mulligan (Principal of Ballyclare Primary School).

The women’s cancer awareness event was extremely well received and the ladies who attended gave fantastic feedback on the value of the event.

The PTA of Ballyclare Nursery School were delighted at the success of the evening and to have been able to deliver such an informative event to the community.

Member of Friends of Ballyclare Nursery PTA who arranged the event.

