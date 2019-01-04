Vandalised bins to be replaced

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is set to replace two ‘combi-bins’ that had been damaged in the Longlands area.

The Times understands the bins had recently been installed in the region.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council received a report at lunch time today that damage had been caused to two of the new combi-bins in the Longlands area.

“Incidents of this nature have reduced significantly in the area thanks to the hard work and partnership between the community and the council.

“Council hopes to have the bins replaced next week at an approximate cost of £45 each.

“We would encourage members of the public to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour to the PSNI using the 101 non-emergency number.”

Condemning those responsible, Cllr Thomas Hogg MBE said: “It is disappointing that combi-bins in the Longlands area have been destroyed by mindless vandals.

“These were installed as a direct response to complaints from residents regarding dog fouling.

“Thanks to council staff for agreeing to have these replaced as soon as possible.”