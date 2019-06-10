Vehicles seized in Mid and East Antrim for no insurance

Four vehicles were seized by police during a PSNI Road Policing operation in Mid and East Antrim last week.

The operation focused on vehicles without insurance and MoT.

As well as seizing four vehicles without insurance, officers detected a disqualified driver, five motorists without insurance, 12 speeding motorists, 13 cars without a valid MoT and five motorists using a mobile phone whilst driving.

A motorist who had an “outstanding warrant of £1,000” was arrested.

Offences including “tinted windows to defective exhausts” were also detected.