Volunteers help to provide a splash of colour in Straid

The roads leading into Straid village have been given a colourful boost thanks to the hard work of a local community group.

Straid Village and District Community Group recently planted 18,000 spring flower bulbs on the Calhame Road, Irish Hill Road, Seskin Road and Ballylagan Road.

A colourful scene on the Irish Hill Road.

The project to plant the daffodils, bluebells and snowdrops came after the group received a grant of £2,000 from the Live Here Love Here initiative.

The volunteers worked for two months to plant the bulbs along the four roads, with past secretary, Tom Gilbert, praising everyone for their efforts.

Speaking to the Times, Tom, who is still a committee member, said: “This took a lot of hard work, but it was all worth it.

“The grant paid for the thousands of bulbs and our group supplied the tools for the planting.

“I am delighted with how the roads look now and we have received a lot of good feedback from local residents. The snowdrops put on a brave show earlier and the bluebells are yet to come.

“Live Here Love Here is a wonderful organisation and I’m pleased we were able to secure the funding and use it this way.”