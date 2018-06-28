Waiting list for new supported living scheme at Abbots Cross

Applications can now be made to become a tenant of a new Newtownabbey supported living development.

The Croft is due to open in August 2018 and a waiting list is being compiled.

Those with a diagnosis of dementia, who have assessed care and housing needs that make it difficult for them to live independently in private or social housing will be considered.

Developed by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with Choice Housing and the NI Housing Executive, the development is situated in the Abbots Cross area.

The Croft has 24 apartments, 18 single room and six double rooms each with their own front door but with another door leading into a main communal/reception area.

Tanya Carson, Locality manager, said: “The Northern Trust has been working for some time on improving and modernising the services we offer and giving more choice for people with a diagnosis of dementia.

“Our ambition is to support people to remain at home for as long as possible with appropriate support and, when this is no longer possible, to offer supported living services.”

The development includes the latest concepts in dementia care such as bright contrasting colours, lighting that does not throw shadows, contrasting work surfaces and kitchen units. Support staff will be on site 24 hours a day.

Hazel Bell, chair of Choice, said: “This scheme is another example of quality-supported housing for those who want to live independent lives and play their part in the local community.”

To make an application or for more information, contact your local NI Housing Executive.