Watch: Police separate ‘rival factions’ in Greenisland

Police took to social media this morning to detail an unusual incident in the region.

While on patrol in the Greenisland area, officers noticed a large flock of birds had descended on a green close to homes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “They say this is the weather for them!

“On patrol in Greenisland this morning we had to separate two factions that were facing off.

“The birds flew away quickly but Donald and his gang were a little more brazen! Thankfully order has been restored!

“The rain has eased for a period but it’s scheduled to be sporadic but heavy until 7pm.

“We will be out in patrols throughout the day so if you need us we are here.”