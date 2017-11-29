Weather warning of ice issued

The Met Office has issued a weather warning of ice for every county in Northern Ireland.

The yellow status warning was issued on Wednesday morning.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Wednesday through to 10am on Thursday.

"Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads," said the Met Office.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said there was a chance of snowfall on higher ground.

"Showers, falling as rain or hail, but as sleet or snow on some higher ground, will occur at times through Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning.

"The extent of ice will vary across the area with inland areas most prone whilst north facing coasts are less likely to be affected."