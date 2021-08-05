Ballyclare braces itself ahead of weather warnings

The move comes after a number of roads and businesses in the town were flooded following torrential downpours on Tuesday, July 27.

The local authority has refilled blue hoppers located at The Square with sandbags for residents and business owners to avail of.

Heavy slow moving thunderstorms will give a risk of flooding and travel disruption across Northern Ireland between 1pm and 10pm today (Thursday) and between 10am on Friday, August 6 and 9am on Saturday, August 7.

Sandbags are available at The Square. (Pic Love Ballyclare).

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

