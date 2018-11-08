Weekend of tributes to Great War fallen

The sacrifices made by local residents during World War One and World War Two will be remembered during poignant events this weekend.

To mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, a number of commemorative acts will take place across Newtownabbey.

A memorial service will take place in Lillian Bland Park, Glengormley on Saturday, November 10. The event will be led by Carnmoney Glengormley RBL branch.

On Remembrance Sunday, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Michael will take the salute outside Ballyclare Town Hall at 10.30am.

The procession will make its way to War Memorial Park for an act of remembrance/observance of minute silence/exultation and laying of wreath at 11am.

The parade returns through Ballyclare for a service in the town’s Methodist Church at 11.30am.

A remembrance parade and service will be held in Whiteabbey on Sunday afternoon.

The parade will assemble in Abbeyville Street at 2.15pm and march off at 2.30pm for a service at 3pm in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church where Rev Angus Stewart will conduct the proceedings.

After the service the parade will make its way back to the Royal British Legion Club for the dedication of a new banner. Calling on the community to support the event, a spokesperson for the club said: “You don’t need to be a member to attend this parade.

“In view of the fact that this is the 100th anniversary of the cessation of hostilities, it would be extremely fitting to have a good turnout in order to remember those who gave their all for our freedom and future. Lest We Forget.”

On Sunday evening, beacons will be lit simultaneously across the nation to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War and 100 years of remembrance.

The beacons will be lit at 7pm following the playing of The Last Post.

Cllr Michael will light a beacon at the Motte, Antrim Castle Gardens and the Deputy Mayor, Ald John Smyth will light a beacon at Macedon Point, Newtownabbey.

A council spokesperson said: “Many of the churches in the borough that have bells will be joining thousands across the United Kingdom, bringing to a fitting conclusion a day of contemplation, commemoration and ultimately celebration, as peace was restored once again 100 years ago.”