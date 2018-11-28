White powder discovered at NI mail centre - what we know so far

White powder was discovered inside a package at Royal Mail depot in Northern Ireland on Wednesday - here's what we know so far.

Where was the white powder discovered?

The white powder was discovered in a Royal Mail centre in Mallusk, Northern Ireland.

Inside a package at the National Returns Centre (NRC) at Northern Ireland Mail Centre in Mallusk.

When did this happen?

Shortly before 10:30am on Wednesday.

What happened when the powder was discovered?

The area where the powder was discovered was cordoned off immediately.

Royal Mail have these kind of procedures in place so incidents like this one do not impact on their ability to process mail.

It's business as usual at the mail centre.

Is the white powder dangerous?

Authorities have not yet identified the white powder.

Did the emergency services attend?

Yes. The PSNI, NIFRS and NIAS all attended the scene.

The NIAS sent two members of the Hazardous Area Response Team and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene of the incident.

Was anyone injured?

There are no reports of any injuries.