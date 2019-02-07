Whitehead man raises alarm over refund ‘scam’

A quick-thinking Whitehead man has raised the alarm over a recent “scam”.

It is understood that he received an email purporting to be from the TV Licencing Agency.

The email claimed he was entitled to a rebate and to phone the number provided and give his bank details.

A spokesperson for Scamwiseni said the recipient realised that it seemed “too good to be true”.

Meanwhile, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In the last few weeks, we’ve been dealing with a number of burglaries and scam/cold callers.

“A concerning trend is the targeting of the more vulnerable in our community, in particular, the older generation.

“We’d like to take an opportunity to remind you of the Scamwise principles for spotting a scam: seems to good to be true, contacted out of the blue, asked for personal details, and money is requested.”