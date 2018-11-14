Whitehead rail museum introducing afternoon tea

A programme of afternoon teas is being launched at Whitehead Railway Museum on Saturday, November 24, at 2pm.

This will be followed by a similar offering on the last Saturday of each month through to the end of March.

Tickets cost £18 per person and the succeeding dates are December 29, January 26, February 23 and March 30. Vouchers will be available at the museum’s Edwardian Tea Room.

The Railway Preservation Society of Ireland stated: “On November 24 there is a special attraction. On that day our afternoon tea will be served in a carriage which will be attached to the steam train rides which are operating that day. So you can sip your tea and enjoy your sumptuous selection of sandwiches, scones and traybakes as the steam train gently glides up and down the siding.” Booking site: visitbelfast.ticketsolve.com/shows/873598686