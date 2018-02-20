Will Grigg: Wigan striker’s winner against Man City nets NI fan £1,600 in 325-1 bet

A lucky Northern Ireland football fan is celebrating after Will Grigg’s glorious match-winning goal for Wigan Athletic against Manchester City netted him a whopping £1,630.

Newtownabbey man Neil Gray, an Everton fan and a regular at Windsor Park for Northern Ireland games, took a punt on Grigg hitting the target and the League One side securing an unlikely 1-0 win against the Premier League leaders in Monday night’s FA Cup tie.

He placed the £5 wager with Sky Bet at odds of 325/1, but says it was a bet placed more in hope than expectation.

“I just stuck a fiver on as Will Grigg was playing, but I didn’t expect it to come up,” Neil said.

“Even after Grigg scored I still expected City to equalise or even go on to win. They were all over Wigan, so the last ten minutes or so were a bit of a sweat. I couldn’t believe they held on to win. It’s just unbelievable.

“It’s nice to win a few quid, but I suppose now that it’s going in the paper I’ll have to tell the wife!”

Happy punter: Newtownabbey man Neil Gray scooped �1,630 thanks to Will Grigg's winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The 39-year-old father-of-two, who works as a transport planner for a local haulage firm and plays rugby for Mallusk-based Ophir RFC, said the money will go towards the cost of a family holiday this summer.

Keen to see Grigg back playing for Northern Ireland, Neil added: “It was a great goal and showed again that Grigg is a quality striker. Michael O’Neill really needs to get him back in the Northern Ireland squad. It would be great to see him playing for Northern Ireland again.”