Wilson backs campaign against high delivery charges

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has supported the Consumer Council’s campaign against high delivery charges to Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Mr. Wilson said: “Fair Delivery Day will be on Monday November 26 and I know how angry many of my constituents are at the huge penalties which are imposed on people who live in Northern Ireland when it comes to the post and delivery of goods which have been ordered online.

“In some cases, the postal charges can be up to five times the cost of the actual item and there is no explanation given as to why delivery charges should be so high, especially since they do not in any way reflect the cost of the actual postal charge which is imposed on the delivery.

“The fact that many firms do not charge an excess for delivery to Northern Ireland, whilst others do, shows that there is no economic reason for doing this, other than firms trying to increase their revenue by penalising people who live in Northern Ireland.

“This is a campaign which we will continue to support the Consumer Council.

“Unfortunately since this is a commercial decision by firms there is little that can be done legislatively and consumers should really look at how they can persuade online sellers to stop this practice by simply refusing to buy from those who impose this surcharge.”