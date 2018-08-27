Witnesses sought following collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision in Glengormley.

It is understood the incident took place in the Antrim Road area on June 10, but details have only been made public by the police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision occurred outside the old police station in Glengormley.

“We are keen to talk to you though if you spoke to anybody at the scene. It happened at about 8.45pm on Sunday, June 10.

“There was a red Vauxhall Astra and a silver Peugeot 508 involved. If you think this refers to you, call 101 and quote reference 1470 10/06/18.”