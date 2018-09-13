Witnesses sought following M2 collision

Police are appealing for information following the report of a road traffic collision on the M2 northbound yesterday.

Constable Stewart said: “We received a report just after 12.50pm of a collision on the motorway, close to Junction 6.

“The collision occurred during slow-moving traffic between Junctions 5 and 6 northbound while police were dealing with an earlier collision on the M2.

“It was reported a silver coloured Audi A4 towing a trailer was struck from behind. Damage to the vehicle’s bumper and trailer was reported.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in traffic and saw what happened, or any driver who may have captured what happened on their dash cam to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 550 of 12/09/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.