The Wonderland Wood Trail continues at the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens until Monday, September 30, from 10am-4pm daily.

This interactive Fairy Trail is for all the family and four-legged friends too.It takes people on an adventure around the Gardens to less well known paths and places, equipped with an interactive booklet as they follow the clues, discover the beautiful features and unlock the magic of Wonderland Wood.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth, who attended the launch, said: “The Wonderland Wood Trail is great fun which will enhance your visit to the Gardens”

The Wonderland Wood Trail is open every day, for more details and bookings visit owww.theoldcourthousetheatre.com