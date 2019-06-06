Wonderland Wood Trail launches at Antrim Castle Gardens

The award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens’ latest attraction, The Wonderland Wood Trail, was a great hit with families as it launched on Saturday, June 1.

This interactive Fairy Trail is for all the family and four-legged friends too.

There's lots to see on The Wonderland Wood Trail .

It takes people on an adventure around the Gardens to less well known paths and places, equipped with an interactive booklet as they follow the clues, discover the beautiful features and unlock the magic of Wonderland Wood!

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth who attended the launch, said: “This is a great addition to the award–winning Antrim Castle Gardens, particularly as we approach the summer months. The Wonderland Wood Trail is great fun which will enhance your visit to the Gardens”

The Wonderland Wood Trail is open every day, for more details and bookings visit o www.theoldcourthousetheatre.com alternatively tickets can be purchased from the gift shop at Clotworthy House.