Work commences on Newtownabbey’s first wheelchair accessible swing

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to announce that work is now underway on the installation of a wheelchair accessible swing at V36.

This facility will be the first of its kind in the borough.

Speaking at the sod-cutting, the Mayor, Cllr Paul Hamill commented: “I am delighted to see this exciting new piece of equipment being installed at V36.

“This new equipment will make this fantastic shared space more inclusive and accessible to all.”

The work is expected to last for approximately three weeks with the equipment available for use shortly after this The seat will be secured via a RADAR key which will be available to purchase from the Valley Leisure Centre, Antrim Civic Centre or Mossley Mill.

Residents are advised to keep an eye on social media and the council website for details of when the equipment is open and ready for use. Cllr Hamill was joined at V36 to mark the start of work on the swing by Cllr Billy Webb, Ellen Boyd (Customer Accessibility Officer), Aimee Neill, Luke Mullan and Sam McBride.