Work on new footpath welcomed

Work has commenced on a new footpath on a stretch of rural carriageway in the borough.

Residents of the Carntall Road had campaigned for over a decade for a pathway to be constructed and following a number of meetings with TransportNI representatives, work has started.

The pavement will run along a stretch of the road in the 30mph section to the busy Doagh Road junction.

Democratic Unionist Party representative, Cllr Stephen Ross, who liaised with the residents on the issue for a number of years, has welcomed the project.

Speaking to the Times, the Threemilewater DEA representative explained: “This is great news for the residents who wish to be able to walk to and from their homes safely.

“The safety of the local community is paramount and for years they were risking their lives walking along the road.

“The new path will allow them to be able to safely walk to the facilities in the area, such as Mossley Mill or the train halt.

“I have been in touch with a number of residents about the new path and they have reacted positively to the news.

“I’d like to praise the community for their dedication in pushing for the footpath and for always being accommodating when meetings were scheduled.”

It is understood work on the project will take eight weeks.

Commenting on the construction period, Cllr Ross added: “TransportNI have been open and amenable throughout the whole process.

“From what I understand, I don’t expect there to be any serious traffic delays over the duration of the project and the contractors will work hard to limit any inconvenience for road users.”