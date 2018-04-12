Work to start on £275,000 drainage scheme

Work on a £275,000 drainage infrastructure scheme in Whiteabbey will commence on Monday, April 16.

The scheme has been developed to reduce the risk of flooding to 29 properties in Whiteabbey, through the replacement of an existing inadequate and structurally defective masonry culvert.

The project, which will take approximately 12 weeks to complete, will involve the construction of a new precast concrete box culvert in Glenville Way and scour protection works downstream of the Shore Road.

These works are being undertaken by Lowry Building and Civil Engineering.