Worship Evening with Graham Kendrick

Renowned Christian songwriter and recording artist Graham Kendrick will be in Newtownabbey on Friday, March 20, as part of his latest Northern Ireland tour.

Graham has been described as a ‘father of modern worship music’ and, for more than 30 years, he has been at the forefront of Christian music in the UK.

Graham has written and recorded some of the world’s best-known worship songs, including Shine Jesus Shine, Knowing You, The Servant King and Amazing Love.

His music is used regularly in churches throughout the world and he is also a regular contributor to Songs of Praise, most recently on Sunday, February 9.

The Newtownabbey worship evening, which starts at 7.30pm, has been organised by the Church of the Holy Spirit, Mossley, and will be held in St. Brigid’s Parish Church, Glengormley.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 028 90832726 or emailing mossleytickets@hotmail.com