Wrestlers return home with silverware

Members of a newly-formed freestyle wrestling club in Glengormley tasted success during a recent competition in Dublin.

The athletes, who were fighting in their first ever tournament, were competing in the Irish Open Championships on Saturday, October 20.

The team compete out of the ZKJ Freestyle Wrestling Club, part of the ZKJ Dojo.

They are coached by renowned wrestling legend Dave Finlay and former Irish Champion Ray Williams.

The club was formed informally just nine months ago with an aim to train MMA fighters in the art of wrestling, but the training became so popular that the coaches decided to formalize the club two months ago.

The medals were won by Emmett Corr (Gold), Jack Corr (Bronze), Ciaran Breslin (Bronze) and Jacy Jones (Bronze).

Praising the wrestlers, Ray Williams said: “Winning one gold and three bronze medals was an amazing achievement for guys who have only been wrestling for a few months.”