Young cancer patients set to benefit thanks to generous Glengormley event

A generous girl from Carnmoney has helped to raise over £1,000 as well as donating 30cm of her hair to help children with cancer.

Grace Gordon (8) carried out the kindhearted gesture at Dudes and Divas Entertainment in Glengormley.

The event on December 23 was organised by the owner of the business, Sarah Lavery, who also donated 25cm of her hair.

The donated locks and money will go to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The Ashgrove Primary pupil wanted to participate in the charity effort alongside Sarah because she had seen her grandmother lose her hair through chemotherapy and wanted to help people with cancer.

Lesley from La Coup Hair Studio in Newtownabbey volunteered to cut their hair and re-style it.

At the time of going to print they have raised £1,070. If you would like to donate, search sarah-lavery6 on JustGiving.com