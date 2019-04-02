Young people praised for helping with Longlands clean up

Local teens have been thanked for supporting a recent tidy up event in the Longlands area of Newtownabbey.

The event, which was organised by Macedon Sinn Féin candidate Taylor McGrann, took place on Saturday, March 23.

Cleaning equipment and commercial bins were provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Commenting on the initiative, Taylor said: “It was great to get so many young people from the area out with us, taking care and showing pride in their community.

“Residents were delighted with our efforts as they were able to get rid of rubbish and leave other materials at the collection point provided in Longlands Avenue.

“The young people really enjoyed it too and showed great spirit and passion. Well done to everyone involved and a big thank you for all of your hard work.”