Ballyclare Comrades are up and running

Ballyclare Comrades got their pre season programme off to an excellent start with odd goal in three wins against Moyola Park and Ards.

Against Moyola in Castledawson, a strike by new signing Adam Wright had Comrades one up at the break.

After the hosts equalised on the hour, Scott Gault, returning from a loan spell with Portstewart, fired in the winner ten minutes from time.

Manager Stephen Hughes was delighted to claim the scalp of Premiership side Ards at Dixon Park on Saturday.

Diminutive Joe McWilliams was the local hero when he bagged both goals in the 2-1 win. His first in the 19th minute was a delightful chip over the keeper who had raced out to the edge of the box. Home keeper Kyle Rowe was glad to see an Ards shot rebound to safety off the post in the 48th minute, before McWilliams doubled his tally ten minutes later, following good play by the impressive Gary Donnelly. Ards reduced the deficit with a powerful header but the Reds held out for the win.

Unfortunately Scott Gault suffered a serious injury when he fell heavily and fractured his arm. He was taken to hospital and was scheduled to have surgery on Monday.

Jason Johnston who drifted away from Dixon Park last season has made a welcome return, and made his debut against Ards.

Assistant manager Jamesy Kirk hopes that Chris Trussell, Adam McCart and Adam Gray will have returned from holiday in time for three challenging home clashes with Premiership sides Glentoran, Saturday 21st, Ballymena United Tuesday 24th and Linfield Thursday 26th.