Ballymena and Crusaders prepare to do battle in County Antrim Shield final

It will be a case of inspiration from aspiration for Ballymena United in tonight’s County Antrim Shield final (7.45pm).

The showdown at The Showgrounds against high-flying Crusaders offers Ballymena another opportunity to grab glory and secure silverware along the path towards long-term progress.

United boss David Jeffrey helped guide United to a League Cup triumph last season and is determined to continue that drive for both excellence and honours at the expense of a Crusaders club he considers as providing the perfect blueprint.

“We want the players here to have that fear of failure, to approach the work with a clear purpose towards becoming the best they can,” said Jeffrey. “People only remember winners and we try to help the players gain as much as possible.

“There is no better platform on which to continue those incremental forward steps than by winning silverware.

“It is a big challenge against a Crusaders squad I consider the best in the Irish League but one which we will really look forward to tackling.

“Crusaders and Coleraine have been superb this season and both clubs used the pain from the previous season, in my view, as extra motivation.

“Coleraine lost out in the Irish Cup final and Crusaders missed out on the league title.

“Our motivation is not so much around disappointment but more having had that taste of success in the League Cup final and European qualification to now continue moving forward.”

Ballymena can boast clean sheets in consecutive knockout wins over Harland and Wolff Welders, Glentoran and Ards to set up the final showcase but Jeffrey is aware of the test provided by a Crusaders squad with the benefit of consistent trophy challenges, including finishing as last season’s County Antrim Shield runners-up.

“Crusaders have managed to rebuild from the struggles of 11 or 12 years ago to now become one of the biggest clubs in the country,” said Jeffrey. “That is exactly what we want to try and emulate.”

p Crusaders will be without the services of captain Colin Coates for tonight’s County Antrim Shield final against Ballymena United.

Coates saw red after picking up two yellows in Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Coleraine.

Baxter is obviously disappointed to lose his skipper, but said it will give someone else the opportunity as they fight on five fronts.

“We will need to shuffle the pack again, you saw the effort that went in to Saturday, Declan Caddell was walking off with no legs left,” he said.

“We have five competitions to concentrate on, it’s a big ask for a squad of this size and for part time footballers to go to work and then play huge games of football.

“So we will need to shuffle it a bit and rest one or two here and there and see what we can produce.

“It’s a final of one of our major tournaments, we only play for four trophies in Northern Ireland and it’s lovely if you win one of them.”

Baxter is also hoping to add to his squad before the transfer window, but admitted it may not be that simple.

“I could do with bringing half a dozen players in but the chances are one more might work, however, some of these things are outside of my control,” he said.

“You can only make the offers you think you can make, if clubs don’t want to sell there’s not much you can do.

“We are still chasing one or two things, but we had Michael Carvill playing for the Reserves at the weekend, and Jamie Glackin and Craig McClean who didn’t make Saturday’s squad.”

“So we do have very capable players who are ready to play, and they will all be called on very quickly.”