Chris Ramsey signs for Ballyclare Comrades

The experienced defender comes to Dixon Park after spells at Cliftonville, Larne, Portadown and Carrick Rangers.

Commenting on his side’s new acquisition, Ballyclare manager, Paul Harbinson said: “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us.

“He knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level in this country and I have been really impressed with all our talks and the ambition he has shown to take us to the next level.”

Paul Harbinson welcomes Chris Ramsey to Dixon Park.

A club spokesperson confirmed Chris will wear the number 6 shirt this season.

