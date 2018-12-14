Colin Nixon hoping Ards will find cutting edge against Cliftonville

Ards manager Colin Nixon admits three points are vital when his side entertain Cliftonville in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Nixon’s men played well last weekend before losing 1-0 to a good Coleraine team and the Ards boss knows his side have to start scoring or pay the penalty.

“All the games at the minute for us are tough. I say it every week that all the honest endeavour and playing some decent football, we can’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“That is where we find ourselves. We were playing Coleraine last week who are a decent side and we just couldn’t score and it cost us again.

“We are working as hard as we can but I think the loss of Sean Noble has hit us as he was our goal threat and we are now losing Jonney Frazer to Australia and he will also be a loss.

“We just have to get someone in during the January transfer window, but that will not be easy,” said Nixon.

And Cliftonville manager Barry Gray wants his side to keep their recent run of good form going.

“It’s just a win against Glenavon. We are not talking about winning titles, we just wanted to follow up last week’s good performance with another one and I think we have done that.

“It was a gritty display, it wasn’t the best we have played but it doesn’t matter. We have a 4-2 scoreline which might look comfortable but it wasn’t.

“I’ve not been shy about criticising the players when I feel they’ve deserved it, so it’s only right they take all the credit for the two big results they’ve picked up over the last two games. So we now head to the Ards game and see what we can do.”