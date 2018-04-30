Comrades appoint new manager

Stephen Hughes has been appointed first team manager at Ballyclare Comrades.

Stephen previously served as the team’s manager for a 15-month spell before relinquishing the post in March 2017 due to family commitments.

A club spokesperson said: “Stephen will take over the manager’s role with immediate effect and will meet the squad this week.

“Our primary short to medium term aim remains gaining promotion to the NIFL Premiership. We are confident that Stephen can continue the good work he carried out in his previous spell as manager and take the club forward.”