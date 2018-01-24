CONFIRMED: Glenavon's Joel Cooper to make switch to Linfield

Linfield have today confirmed that Glenavon winger Joel Cooper has signed a three-year pre-contract to join David Healy's side.

A statement on the Blues' official website reads: "Linfield FC is pleased to confirm that Joel Cooper has signed a pre-contract to join this club for three years from the start of the 2018/19 season. This has been lodged with the IFA for registration purposes and we look forward to welcoming Joel to Windsor Park."

Glenavon also confirmed that Ballyclare native Cooper, 21, will join Linfield when his current contract expires in May.

"The player informed the manager of his decision on Sunday afternoon," a club statement reads.

"Glenavon can also confirm that earlier this month the player had been offered a new improved three and a half year contract to continue his career with our club at least until May 2021."