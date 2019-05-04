David Cushley wants to complete winners medal set with Crusaders Irish Cup win

David Cushley is closing in on a full set of winners medals in local football.

The only one missing from his collection is the Irish Cup, but he is hoping to put that right on Saturday.

David Cushley celebrates scoring against Coleraine in the semi-final

Cushley cannot wait to get the game started now.

"I haven't won the Irish Cup," he said. "It is the only one missing, so I am buzzing to try and put that right.

"The minutes leading up to the final seem like hours though.

"Saturday will deal with itself. We will train and get our work done and then ease off before the final."

Cushley's last Irish Cup final outing came five years ago as Ballymena United were beaten 2-1 by Glenavon.

"It was hard to take,"~ he said. "Ballymena did well to get there, I think we had a hard run to get there.

"It is never nice losing, but the whole day is something special.

"Anyone who has played in it describes it as a the biggest day of the season. I loved the whole build-up and everything, but unfortunately we just didn't get the result."

Cushley has been in great form this season and has been the Crues go-to man in the big games.

The forward isn't get too carried away though.

"I don't know if I am playing my best football - that's for other people to decide," he said.

"I just enjoy playing football. Once you go onto the pitch everything is forgotten about. Hopefully I am playing my best football.

"I always give 100 per cent, no matter what game I am in.

"The full-time football suits me. Working 9-5 and training Tuesday and Thursday night, and with a family, it is tough.

"This season I have really enjoyed the whole full-time football thing and working as hard as I can. I worked my way into the team and I seem to be doing well.

"We have a team of 'go to' guys. I have scored some important goals, but we have others in the team who can do that. Hopefully that's the same on Saturday.

"In our heads, it is just another game of football. The run we have gone on to get here, it couldn't have been any tougher.

"But we got through the games and we are where we are.

"Ballinamallard are the same, they beat some good teams to get here. And for a Championship club to reach the final is great. They deserve it."