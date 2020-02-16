Disappointment for Comrades as Queens game called off

Approaching the business end of the season Ballyclare Comrades are sitting comfortably in mid-table devoid of either promotion aspirations or relegation worries.

Seven fixtures remain before the top six – bottom six split at the end of March, and with four of them against teams above them in the Bluefin Sport Championship League table, achieving a place in the top section will be a tough call.

The final fixture will be against promotion chasing Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park on March 21, but by that time Comrades fate could have been sealed.

Loughgall, home, and Portadown, away, are two standout matches in March.

The Ports have consistently been in pole position and recently thrashed Queen’s 7-1, while the Villagers are lying in third spot, so points will be hard to come by in these two encounters.

Comrades will be expecting to fare better in the other two March fixtures, when they travel to PSNI and Knockbreda, and by the end of the month the outlook should be much clearer.

Manager Paul Harbinson’s target has always been a top six finish, and his lads have been knocking on the door since Christmas.

Mostly they have been sitting in seventh spot within three points of achieving their target, but recently they have failed to deliver and are currently nine points short, albeit with a game in hand.

“We now face seven virtual cup finals,” summed up Harbinson.

“Starting with three crucial fixtures next week. On Saturday we have Loughgall at Dixon Park, followed by Knockbreda at Breda Park on Tuesday, before we set off to Shamrock Park on Friday evening to take on leaders Portadown.

“In these three we will have to fight tooth and nail, and reproduce the form that took Larne to a replay in the Irish Cup

“The chips are down now, and we can’t afford to lose anything.

“Thankfully we have no injuries or suspensions, and the good news is that Kyle Crawford and Dale McCreery are ready for return following long injury layoffs..

“I watched them both in action for the Reserves on Saturday, and assuming that there are no adverse effects they would be ready for selection,” confirmed Harbinson.

Players, fans and officials were shocked when Saturday’s clash with PSNI was postponed, following a mid morning pitch inspection at The Dub.

Although this Championship fixture had been allocated the number one pitch it was declared unplayable, while matches continued on several other pitches in the complex.

“An official referee made the decision and we have to abide by it,” stated baffled Ballyclare chairman Trevor McCann.

RESERVES

New signing Ronan Lafferty secured the Championship Development League points for Ballyclare Comrades Reserves with a late winner against PSNI Olympic.

The pitch at The Dub was declared playable, while strangely the Ballyclare senior side’s match in the same complex was postponed, but wind and rain made playing conditions difficult.

Despite playing against the elements in the first half the Wee Reds were first on to the scorecard, when Kurt Cooper netted from close range in the 35th minute after Jonny Patterson, Thomas McKitterick and Sammy Irvine had done the spadework.

Moments before the break the policemen levelled with a near post touch-in, and at that stage Comrades manager Stephen Black was feeling confident, with the elements in his side’s favour in the second session.

Ten minutes after the resumption Patterson regained the lead when he toe-poked the ball over the line after the home keeper fumbled.

Around the hour mark the cops restored parity when the ball rebounded off the inside of the post, and entered the net via keeper Josh Dunn’s shoulder.

A division of the spoils seemed on the cards until the 85th minute, when Lafferty marked his debut, following transfer from Ballymena United Reserves, with a tap in following some pin-ball in the goalmouth.

Man of the match: Ronan Lafferty, midfielder.

“The weather was horrible and the pitch began to cut up, but the lads worked hard and were deserved winners. It was pleasing to have senior players Kyle Crawford and Dale McCreery getting some game time after having been side-lined for several months,” stated manager Black.

Following a run of poor results, back-to back wins have enhanced the Reserves’ mid table position.

Next up: Bangor Reserves at either Antrim Forum or Sixmile Leisure Centre on Saturday.