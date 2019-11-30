Dungannon Swifts in dire need of a break from second Crusaders meeting after season’s first turning point

In desperate need of a turning point, Dungannon Swifts face a fixture against Crusaders which, albeit in a negative way, proved so significant back in August.

At that point, the Swifts sat on 10 points from a possible 12 before a 3-0 loss at Seaview.

Now the Swifts host Crusaders aiming to stop the rot following one win from the subsequent 12 league meetings.

“Now is the time we must all stick together at the club,” said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay. “I still believe in the quality within this squad and you only have to think back to our early-season results and see the talent.

“At the minute confidence sits low but there were positives to draw from parts of our performance against Glentoran.

“We need something to break in our favour during a game.

“But also it is a time for big characters to step up, we need to create an opportunity to give us a chance to turn around our results.

“It will come down to 90 minutes of concentration and work-rate together as a group.

“We have to work together to find solutions to the problems, there is no magic secret but we must keep faith in our talent.”

Crusaders trail league leaders Coleraine by three points.

“Over the course of a league season, you’re playing to try and get three points week in week out, to try and accumulate enough points to be in the mix,” said Crues boss Stephen Baxter. “At this moment in time, we’re not in what I would call ‘the turn for home’. That will come around the end of January, so you have to stay in and around.”